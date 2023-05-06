The Los Angeles Lakers and Golden State Warriors are facing off in the second round of the NBA Playoffs, with Game 3 on tap.

You can find odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Lakers vs. Warriors matchup in this article.

Lakers vs. Warriors Game Info

  • Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023
  • Time: 8:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ABC
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Lakers vs. Warriors Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Warriors Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-3.5) 228 -165 +140 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-3.5) 228.5 -175 +145 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-3.5) 228.5 -169 +140 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-3.5) 227.5 -150 +130 Bet on this game with Tipico

Lakers vs Warriors Additional Info

Lakers vs. Warriors Betting Trends

  • The Lakers average 117.2 points per game (sixth in the league) while giving up 116.6 per contest (20th in the NBA). They have a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Warriors' +148 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 1.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 118.9 points per game (second in NBA) while allowing 117.1 per outing (21st in league).
  • These two teams rack up a combined 236.1 points per game, 8.1 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Opponents of these two teams score 233.7 points per game combined, 5.7 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has compiled a 40-39-3 record against the spread this season.
  • Golden State has put together a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.

Lakers Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
LeBron James 26.5 -125 28.9
Anthony Davis 24.5 -120 25.9
D'Angelo Russell 15.5 -125 17.8
Austin Reaves 14.5 -115 13.0
Rui Hachimura 9.5 -125 11.2

