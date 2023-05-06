Adam Wainwright starts for the St. Louis Cardinals on Saturday at Busch Stadium against Matt Vierling and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET in this second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, May 6, 2023

Saturday, May 6, 2023 Time: 2:15 PM ET

2:15 PM ET TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals rank 14th in MLB play with 36 total home runs.

St. Louis' .411 slugging percentage is 13th in MLB.

The Cardinals' .258 batting average is 10th-best in MLB.

St. Louis is the 19th-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.2 runs per game (139 total).

The Cardinals are 11th in baseball with an on-base percentage of .328.

The Cardinals' 8.4 strikeouts per game rank 14th in the majors.

The pitching staff for St. Louis has a collective 9.3 K/9, the ninth-best in the majors.

St. Louis has a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.471).

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Wainwright will make his first start of the season for the Cardinals.

The 41-year-old right-hander started and threw 4 2/3 innings when he last appeared Sunday, Oct. 2 against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/30/2023 Dodgers L 6-3 Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels L 5-1 Home Steven Matz Patrick Sandoval 5/3/2023 Angels L 6-4 Home Miles Mikolas - 5/4/2023 Angels L 11-7 Home Jack Flaherty Griffin Canning 5/5/2023 Tigers L 5-4 Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd 5/6/2023 Tigers - Home Adam Wainwright Spencer Turnbull 5/7/2023 Tigers - Home Steven Matz Michael Lorenzen 5/8/2023 Cubs - Away Miles Mikolas Marcus Stroman 5/9/2023 Cubs - Away Jack Flaherty Jameson Taillon 5/10/2023 Cubs - Away Jordan Montgomery Justin Steele 5/12/2023 Red Sox - Away Adam Wainwright Chris Sale

