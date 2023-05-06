Saturday's game that pits the St. Louis Cardinals (10-23) versus the Detroit Tigers (14-17) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a close matchup based on our computer prediction, which projects a final score of 5-4 in favor of the Cardinals. First pitch is at 2:15 PM ET on May 6.

The probable pitchers are Adam Wainwright for the Cardinals and Spencer Turnbull (1-4) for the Tigers.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, May 6, 2023 at 2:15 PM ET

Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Cardinals vs. Tigers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Tigers 4.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Tigers

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the favorite in three of their past 10 games and lost each of those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, St. Louis and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Cardinals have won eight, or 44.4%, of the 18 games they've played as favorites this season.

St. Louis has played as favorites of -210 or more twice this season and lost both games.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 67.7% chance of a victory for the Cardinals.

St. Louis has scored the 19th-most runs in the majors this season with 139 (4.2 per game).

The Cardinals have a 4.62 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

Cardinals Schedule