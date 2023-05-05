The Boston Celtics are 2.5-point favorites heading into Game 3 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center on Friday, starting at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN. The series is tied 1-1.

Celtics vs. 76ers Game Info & Odds

Celtics vs. 76ers Score Prediction

Prediction: 76ers 114 - Celtics 113

Celtics vs 76ers Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Celtics vs. 76ers

Pick ATS: 76ers (+ 2.5)

76ers (+ 2.5) Pick OU: Over (214.5)



The Celtics have been less successful against the spread than the 76ers this year, putting up an ATS record of 44-35-3, compared to the 48-34-0 mark of the Sixers.

Boston covers the spread when it is a 2.5-point favorite or more 49.3% of the time. That's less often than Philadelphia covers as an underdog of 2.5 or more (52.6%).

Boston's games have gone over the total 52.4% of the time this season (43 out of 82), less often than Philadelphia's games have (44 out of 82).

As a moneyline favorite this year, the Celtics are 53-21, while the 76ers are 13-13 as moneyline underdogs.

Celtics Performance Insights

Boston has been thriving both offensively and defensively this season, ranking fourth-best in the NBA in points per game (117.9) and fourth-best in points allowed per game (111.4).

The Celtics are delivering 26.7 dimes per game, which ranks them seventh in the NBA in 2022-23.

The Celtics have a 37.6% three-point percentage this year (sixth-ranked in NBA), but they've really shined by draining 16 threes per contest (second-best).

In terms of shot breakdown, Boston has taken 52% two-pointers (accounting for 62% of the team's baskets) and 48% from beyond the arc (38%).

76ers Performance Insights

Philadelphia is 14th in the league in points scored (115.2 per game) and third-best in points conceded (110.9).

The 76ers are 16th in the NBA in assists (25.2 per game) in 2022-23.

Beyond the arc, the 76ers are 11th in the NBA in 3-pointers made per game (12.6). They are best in 3-point percentage at 38.7%.

Philadelphia attempts 61.1% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 38.9% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 69.1% of Philadelphia's baskets are 2-pointers, and 30.9% are 3-pointers.

