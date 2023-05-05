The St. Louis Cardinals (10-22) carry a six-game losing run into a home contest versus the Detroit Tigers (13-17), at 8:15 PM ET on Friday.

This contest's pitching matchup is set, as the Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-4) to the mound, while Matthew Boyd (1-2) will get the nod for the Tigers.

Cardinals vs. Tigers Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, May 5, 2023

Friday, May 5, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET TV: BSMW

BSMW Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Montgomery - STL (2-4, 3.34 ERA) vs Boyd - DET (1-2, 5.47 ERA)

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Jordan Montgomery

The Cardinals' Montgomery (2-4) will make his seventh start of the season.

The left-hander last pitched on Sunday, when he gave up one earned run and allowed five hits in 6 2/3 innings against the Los Angeles Dodgers.

The 30-year-old has pitched to a 3.34 ERA this season with 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.1 walks per nine across six games.

He's looking to extend his two-game quality start streak.

Montgomery will look to finish five or more innings for the third start in a row.

Tigers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Matthew Boyd

Boyd gets the start for the Tigers, his sixth of the season. He is 1-2 with a 5.47 ERA and 22 strikeouts over 24 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 2/3 innings against the Baltimore Orioles, giving up six earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

In five games this season, the 32-year-old has an ERA of 5.47, with 8 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .253 against him.

Boyd does not have a quality start so far this season.

Boyd will look to continue a four-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.8 innings per appearance).

