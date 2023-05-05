Cardinals vs. Tigers: Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Run Line, Home/Road Splits
Jordan Montgomery takes the mound for the St. Louis Cardinals on Friday at Busch Stadium against Javier Baez and the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is set for 8:15 PM ET in this first game of a three-game series.
The Cardinals are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Tigers have +185 odds to play spoiler. The total for the matchup has been listed at 8 runs.
Rep your team with officially licensed Cardinals gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Cardinals vs. Tigers Odds & Info
- Date: Friday, May 5, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- TV: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!
|Favorite
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Total
|Over Total Odds
|Under Total Odds
|Run Line
|Favorite Run Line Odds
|Underdog Run Line Odds
|Cardinals
|-225
|+185
|8
|-115
|-105
|-
|-
|-
Bet with the King of Sportsbooks! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Recent Betting Performance
- The Cardinals have been the favorite twice in the last 10 games and lost both contests.
- The Cardinals and their opponents have combined to hit the over four times in their last 10 games with a total.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
Cardinals Betting Records & Stats
- The Cardinals have won eight of the 17 games they were favored on the moneyline this season (47.1%).
- St. Louis has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter in only one game this season, which it lost.
- The Cardinals have a 69.2% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.
- St. Louis has played in 32 games with set over/under, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 15 times (15-16-1).
- The Cardinals have had a spread set for just one game this season, and they did not cover.
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Cardinals Splits
|Home
|Away
|Day
|Night
|Vs. Starting RHP
|Vs. Starting LHP
|5-11
|5-11
|7-6
|3-15
|7-18
|3-3
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.