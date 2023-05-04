After going 2-for-4 with a double and an RBI in his last game, Willson Contreras and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels (who will start Griffin Canning) at 1:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
  • TV Channel: MLB Network
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

  • Contreras is batting .265 with seven doubles, two home runs and 12 walks.
  • Contreras has gotten a hit in 16 of 29 games this year (55.2%), including 10 multi-hit games (34.5%).
  • He has homered in just one game this season.
  • In 10 games this season, Contreras has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
  • He has scored at least once 10 times this season (34.5%), including three games with multiple runs (10.3%).

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 15
10 (71.4%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%)
6 (42.9%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%)
7 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Angels' 3.82 team ERA ranks 11th among all league pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
  • The Angels are sending Canning (1-0) out to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts through 15 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when the righty threw five innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up four hits.
  • The 26-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.11, with 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, in three games this season. Opposing hitters have a .232 batting average against him.
