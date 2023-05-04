Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 11:24 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .517 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Griffin Canning and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Game Time: 1:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Griffin Canning
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +850)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Angels Player Props
|Cardinals vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|Cardinals vs Angels Odds
|Cardinals vs Angels Prediction
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Angels
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is hitting .255 with four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- In 51.7% of his games this year (15 of 29), Edman has picked up at least one hit, and in seven of those games (24.1%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 13.8% of his games in 2023 (four of 29), and 3.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Edman has driven in a run in six games this season (20.7%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In 34.5% of his games this year (10 of 29), he has scored, and in three of those games (10.3%) he has scored more than once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|15
|GP
|14
|9 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (42.9%)
|3 (20.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (28.6%)
|4 (26.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (42.9%)
|1 (6.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (21.4%)
|2 (13.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 11th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the eighth-fewest home runs in baseball (30 total, one per game).
- The Angels are sending Canning (1-0) to make his fourth start of the season. He is 1-0 with a 4.11 ERA and 15 strikeouts in 15 1/3 innings pitched.
- The righty last pitched on Wednesday, April 26 against the Oakland Athletics, when he went five innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up four hits.
- In three games this season, the 26-year-old has a 4.11 ERA and 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .232 to opposing batters.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.