Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (17-14), who are going for a series sweep, will visit Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) at Busch Stadium on Thursday, May 4. The game will begin at 1:15 PM ET.

The Angels have been listed as +120 moneyline underdogs for this matchup against the favored Cardinals (-145). The contest's over/under is set at 8.5 runs.

Cardinals vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023

Thursday, May 4, 2023 Time: 1:15 PM ET

1:15 PM ET TV: MLB Network

MLB Network Location: St. Louis, Missouri

St. Louis, Missouri Venue: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Probable Pitchers: Jack Flaherty - STL (2-3, 3.94 ERA) vs Griffin Canning - LAA (1-0, 4.11 ERA)

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Cardinals vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Cardinals have entered the game as favorites 16 times this season and won eight, or 50%, of those games.

The Cardinals have gone 6-6 (winning 50% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -145 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 59.2% chance of a victory for St. Louis.

Over the last 10 games, the Cardinals have been listed as the moneyline favorite by oddsmakers only two times, and they split those games.

In its last 10 outings (all had set totals), St. Louis combined with its opponents to hit the over on the run total four times.

The Angels have won in four of the 10 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

This season, the Angels have been victorious two times in four chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The Angels have played as underdogs in four of their past 10 games and have gone 2-2 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times.

Cardinals Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL Central Rank Win World Series +3000 12th 2nd Win NL Central +375 - 2nd

