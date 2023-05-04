How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 4
Published: May. 4, 2023 at 7:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals take on Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels on Thursday at 1:15 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Thursday, May 4, 2023
- Time: 1:15 PM ET
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals are 16th in MLB play with 34 home runs. They average 1.1 per game.
- St. Louis' .408 slugging percentage ranks 13th in MLB.
- The Cardinals have the 10th-best batting average in the league (.255).
- St. Louis is the 21st-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 4.1 runs per game (128 total).
- The Cardinals' .327 on-base percentage is 12th in baseball.
- The Cardinals strike out 8.4 times per game, the No. 11 mark in baseball.
- The 9.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- St. Louis has the 18th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.43).
- The Cardinals have the fourth-highest WHIP in MLB (1.451).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Jack Flaherty (2-3) takes the mound for the Cardinals in his seventh start of the season. He has a 3.94 ERA in 32 2/3 innings pitched, with 33 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Los Angeles Dodgers, when he went 4 2/3 innings, surrendering four earned runs while allowing seven hits.
- Flaherty is trying to pick up his second quality start of the season in this outing.
- Flaherty heads into this matchup with five outings of five or more innings pitched this year.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/28/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Dustin May
|4/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|-
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Adam Wainwright
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Michael Lorenzen
|5/8/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Marcus Stroman
|5/9/2023
|Cubs
|-
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Jameson Taillon
