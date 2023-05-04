Cardinals vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - May 4
Thursday's contest between the St. Louis Cardinals (10-21) and the Los Angeles Angels (17-14) at Busch Stadium has a good chance to be a competitive matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 5-4, with the Cardinals securing the victory. First pitch is at 1:15 PM ET on May 4.
The probable starters are Jack Flaherty (2-3) for the Cardinals and Griffin Canning (1-0) for the Angels.
Cardinals vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Thursday, May 4, 2023 at 1:15 PM ET
- Where: Busch Stadium in St. Louis, Missouri
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
Cardinals vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Cardinals 5, Angels 4.
Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs
Cardinals Performance Insights
- Over the past 10 games, the Cardinals have been favored twice and split those games 1-1.
- In its last 10 games with a total, St. Louis and its opponents are 4-5-1 when it comes to hitting the over.
- The Cardinals have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- The Cardinals have won eight, or 50%, of the 16 games they've played as favorites this season.
- St. Louis is 6-6 this season when entering a game favored by -145 or more on the moneyline.
- Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cardinals have a 59.2% chance to win.
- St. Louis ranks 21st in the majors with 128 total runs scored this season.
- The Cardinals have a 4.43 team ERA that ranks 18th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|April 28
|@ Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Jack Flaherty vs Dustin May
|April 29
|@ Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Jordan Montgomery vs Clayton Kershaw
|April 30
|@ Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Jake Woodford vs Noah Syndergaard
|May 2
|Angels
|L 5-1
|Steven Matz vs Patrick Sandoval
|May 3
|Angels
|L 6-4
|Miles Mikolas vs -
|May 4
|Angels
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs Griffin Canning
|May 5
|Tigers
|-
|Jordan Montgomery vs Matthew Boyd
|May 6
|Tigers
|-
|Adam Wainwright vs Spencer Turnbull
|May 7
|Tigers
|-
|Steven Matz vs Michael Lorenzen
|May 8
|@ Cubs
|-
|Miles Mikolas vs Marcus Stroman
|May 9
|@ Cubs
|-
|Jack Flaherty vs TBA
