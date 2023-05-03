Tommy Edman -- with an on-base percentage of .300 in his past 10 games, 53 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the hill, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Angels.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +180)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

  • Edman has four doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks while batting .267.
  • Edman has gotten at least one hit in 53.6% of his games this year (15 of 28), with at least two hits seven times (25.0%).
  • Looking at the 28 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in four of them (14.3%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Edman has driven in a run in six games this year (21.4%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In 10 of 28 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
14 GP 14
9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (42.9%)
3 (21.4%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (28.6%)
4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 6 (42.9%)
1 (7.1%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (21.4%)
2 (14.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (28.6%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 15th in the league.
  • The Angels have a 3.82 team ERA that ranks 11th among all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Ohtani gets the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance -- in relief on Thursday -- the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 28-year-old's 1.85 ERA ranks sixth, .824 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth.
