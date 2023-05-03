Nolan Arenado -- with an on-base percentage of .143 in his past 10 games, 143 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Shohei Ohtani on the mound, on May 3 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-3) against the Angels.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Wednesday, May 3, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani

Shohei Ohtani TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +155)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is batting .233 with three doubles, two home runs and nine walks.

In 65.5% of his 29 games this season, Arenado has picked up at least one hit. He's also had seven multi-hit games.

He has hit a home run in two of 29 games played this year, and in 1.6% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this year (24.1%), with more than one RBI in four of those games (13.8%).

In nine games this season (31.0%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 14 GP 15 9 (64.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (28.6%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (21.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings