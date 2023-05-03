On Wednesday, Lars Nootbaar (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, six walks and three RBI) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Angels.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

  • Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
  • Stadium: Busch Stadium
  • Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
  • TV Channel: BSMW
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

  • Nootbaar is batting .231 with a double, two home runs and 18 walks.
  • This year, Nootbaar has posted at least one hit in nine of 16 games (56.3%), and had multiple hits twice.
  • He has hit a home run in two of 16 games played this year, and in 2.9% of his plate appearances.
  • Nootbaar has driven in a run in five games this season (31.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • In seven of 16 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
6 GP 10
3 (50.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (60.0%)
0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%)
4 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (30.0%)
1 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (10.0%)
2 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (30.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
  • The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
  • Angels pitchers combine to surrender 28 home runs (0.9 per game), the seventh-fewest in the league.
  • Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 34 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent time out -- out of the bullpen on Thursday -- the right-hander threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, giving up five earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 28-year-old's 1.85 ERA ranks sixth, .824 WHIP ranks sixth, and 12.2 K/9 ranks fifth among qualifying pitchers this season.
