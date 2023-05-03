Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Dylan Carlson and his .364 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including three extra-base hits but no home run), battle starter Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Wednesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Angels.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is hitting .242 with four doubles and three walks.
- Carlson has recorded a hit in 11 of 21 games this season (52.4%), including three multi-hit games (14.3%).
- In 21 games played this year, he has not hit a long ball.
- In four games this season, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in seven of 21 games so far this year.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB with a collective 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (3.82).
- The Angels give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani makes the start for the Angels, his fifth of the season. He is 4-0 with a 1.85 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 34 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came in relief on Thursday when the righty threw six innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
