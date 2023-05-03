Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 3
Published: May. 3, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
On Wednesday, Brendan Donovan (.286 slugging percentage in past 10 games, with zero homers) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Shohei Ohtani. First pitch is at 7:45 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his most recent game against the Dodgers.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, May 3, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Angels Starter: Shohei Ohtani
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +190)
Looking to place a prop bet on Brendan Donovan? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
|Cardinals vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Cardinals vs Angels Player Props
|Cardinals vs Angels Pitching Matchup
|How to Watch Cardinals vs Angels
|Cardinals vs Angels Odds
|Cardinals vs Angels Prediction
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan is batting .277 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 15 of 24 games this season (62.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (25.0%).
- In 24 games played this season, he has hit a homer in two of them.
- Donovan has driven in a run in four games this year (16.7%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In 29.2% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had three games with multiple runs (12.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (50.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (25.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (16.7%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (8.3%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 15th in MLB.
- The Angels' 3.82 team ERA ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up the seventh-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, 0.9 per game).
- Ohtani (4-0) gets the starting nod for the Angels in his fifth start of the season. He's put together a 1.85 ERA in 34 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His last appearance was in relief on Thursday when the righty tossed six innings against the Oakland Athletics, surrendering five earned runs while giving up three hits.
- The 28-year-old ranks sixth in ERA (1.85), sixth in WHIP (.824), and fifth in K/9 (12.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.