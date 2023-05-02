Willson Contreras and his .410 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (64 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Tuesday, May 2, 2023 Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Willson Contreras? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .264 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Contreras has gotten a hit in 15 of 27 games this season (55.6%), including nine multi-hit games (33.3%).

He has homered in only one game this season.

Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (33.3%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in nine games this season (33.3%), including three multi-run games (11.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 15 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 6 (40.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (26.7%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (20.0%)

Angels Pitching Rankings