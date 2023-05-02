Warriors vs. Lakers Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - Western Conference Semifinals Game 1
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 3:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The Golden State Warriors are 4.5-point favorites heading into Game 1 of the second round of the NBA Playoffs against the Los Angeles Lakers at Chase Center on Tuesday, starting at 10:00 PM ET on TNT.
Buy gear from your favorite teams and players NOW at Fanatics!
Warriors vs. Lakers Game Info & Odds
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT
- Location: San Francisco, California
- Venue: Chase Center
Put your picks to the test and bet on the Warriors with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Warriors vs. Lakers Score Prediction
- Prediction: Warriors 119 - Lakers 115
Warriors vs Lakers Additional Info
|Warriors vs Lakers Player Props
|Warriors vs Lakers Betting Trends & Stats
|Warriors vs Lakers Players to Watch
|Warriors vs Lakers Injury Report
|How to Watch Warriors vs Lakers
|Warriors vs Lakers Odds/Over/Under
Spread & Total Prediction for Warriors vs. Lakers
- Pick ATS: Lakers (+ 4.5)
- Pick OU:
Over (227)
- The Lakers' .488 ATS win percentage (40-39-3 ATS Record) is higher than the Warriors' .476 mark (39-42-1 ATS Record) in 2022-23.
- Golden State covers the spread when it is a 4.5-point favorite or more 51.2% of the time. That's more often than Los Angeles covers as an underdog of 4.5 or more (38.7%).
- When it comes to topping the over/under in 2022-23, Golden State does it better (54.9% of the time) than Los Angeles (52.4%).
- As a moneyline favorite this season, the Warriors are 37-21, a better record than the Lakers have put up (23-28) as moneyline underdogs.
Watch live NBA games without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Warriors Performance Insights
- Golden State has been lifted by its offense, as it ranks second-best in the NBA by posting 118.9 points per game. It ranks 21st in the league in points allowed (117.1 per contest).
- The Warriors have been racking up assists in 2022-23, ranking best in the NBA with 29.8 dimes per contest.
- In terms of three-point shooting, things are clicking for the Warriors, who are draining 16.6 treys per game (best in NBA) and shooting 38.5% from downtown (second-best).
- Of the shots taken by Golden State in 2022-23, 52.1% of them have been two-pointers (61.5% of the team's made baskets) and 47.9% have been from beyond three-point land (38.5%).
Lakers Performance Insights
- Los Angeles puts up 117.2 points per game and give up 116.6, ranking them sixth in the league offensively and 20th on defense.
- The Lakers are 15th in the league in assists (25.3 per game) in 2022-23.
- With 10.8 made 3-pointers per game and shooting 34.6% from beyond the arc, the Lakers are 24th and 24th in the NBA, respectively, in those categories.
- In 2022-23, Los Angeles has attempted 64.9% percent of its shots from inside the arc, and 35.1% percent from beyond it. In terms of makes, 74.8% of Los Angeles' baskets have been 2-pointers, and 25.2% have been 3-pointers.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.