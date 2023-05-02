The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt (.341 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points below season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023

Game Time: 7:45 PM ET

Stadium: Busch Stadium

Busch Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate

Goldschmidt has an OPS of .914, fueled by an OBP of .405 to go with a slugging percentage of .509. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.

Among qualified hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 23rd, his on-base percentage ranks 14th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Goldschmidt has gotten a hit in 21 of 28 games this season (75.0%), with multiple hits on 10 occasions (35.7%).

In 10.7% of his games this year, he has homered, and 3.2% of his trips to the dish.

Goldschmidt has had at least one RBI in 35.7% of his games this year (10 of 28), with more than one RBI four times (14.3%).

In 12 of 28 games this season, he has scored, and five of those games included multiple runs.

Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 16 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 12 (75.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 5 (31.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 7 (43.8%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (6.3%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 6 (37.5%)

Angels Pitching Rankings