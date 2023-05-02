The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.140 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 147 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

7:45 PM ET Stadium: Busch Stadium

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: BSMW

BSMW Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .239 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Arenado has had a hit in 19 of 28 games this season (67.9%), including multiple hits seven times (25.0%).

In 28 games played this year, he has gone deep in two of them.

In 25.0% of his games this year, Arenado has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 14.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In nine games this year (32.1%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 15 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 10 (66.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (20.0%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (33.3%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (13.3%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (26.7%)

Angels Pitching Rankings