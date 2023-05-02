Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Lars Nootbaar (hitting .243 in his past 10 games, with a double, a home run, five walks and three RBI), battle starting pitcher Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Busch Stadium, Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-4 with an RBI against the Dodgers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +290)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .240 with a double, two home runs and 17 walks.
- This year, Nootbaar has totaled at least one hit in nine of 15 games (60.0%), and had multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 15 games played this season, and in 3.1% of his plate appearances.
- In five games this year, Nootbaar has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- In seven of 15 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|10
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (60.0%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (20.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (30.0%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (10.0%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|3 (30.0%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 8.8 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Angels pitching staff ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have the 11th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (3.91).
- Angels pitchers combine to allow the ninth-fewest home runs in baseball (28 total, one per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.16 ERA and 20 strikeouts in 25 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the lefty tossed seven innings against the Oakland Athletics, allowing two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 3.16 ERA and 7 strikeouts per nine innings in five games this season, while giving up a batting average of .212 to his opponents.
