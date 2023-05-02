Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Angels - May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dylan Carlson -- with a slugging percentage of .387 in his past 10 games, including three extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals against the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the hill, on May 2 at 7:45 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Game Time: 7:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Busch Stadium
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +725)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson is batting .254 with four doubles and three walks.
- Carlson will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .400 over the course of his last games.
- In 11 of 20 games this year (55.0%) Carlson has picked up a hit, and in three of those games he had more than one (15.0%).
- In 20 games played this season, he has not homered.
- In four games this year, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this year (35.0%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|9
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|6 (66.7%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Angels has a collective 8.8 K/9, which ranks 14th in the league.
- The Angels have a 3.91 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to allow 28 home runs (one per game), the ninth-fewest in baseball.
- Sandoval (2-1) takes the mound for the Angels in his sixth start of the season. He has a 3.16 ERA in 25 2/3 innings pitched, with 20 strikeouts.
- The left-hander's last time out was on Thursday against the Oakland Athletics, when he went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing six hits.
- The 26-year-old has an ERA of 3.16, with 7 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opponents are hitting .212 against him.
