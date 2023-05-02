How to Watch the Cardinals vs. Angels Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for May 2
Published: May. 2, 2023 at 1:10 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals square off against Brandon Drury and the Los Angeles Angels on Tuesday at 7:45 PM ET.
Cardinals vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Tuesday, May 2, 2023
- Time: 7:45 PM ET
- TV Channel: BSMW
- Location: St. Louis, Missouri
- Venue: Busch Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Discover More About This Game
Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Cardinals average 1.1 home runs per game to rank 17th in MLB play with 32 total home runs.
- St. Louis is 13th in MLB with a .414 slugging percentage.
- The Cardinals are sixth in the majors with a .261 batting average.
- St. Louis has the No. 20 offense in MLB action, scoring 4.2 runs per game (123 total runs).
- The Cardinals are ninth in baseball with an on-base percentage of .333.
- Cardinals batters strike out 8.1 times per game, the ninth-lowest average in baseball.
- The 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by St. Louis' pitching staff ranks ninth in the majors.
- St. Louis has the 16th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.35).
- The Cardinals have the fifth-highest WHIP in the majors (1.451).
Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher
- Steven Matz gets the start for the Cardinals, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.23 ERA and 27 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, the left-hander tossed four innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up two earned runs while surrendering six hits.
- So far this year, Matz does not have a quality start.
- Matz will try to pick up his fifth matchup of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 5.2 innings per appearance.
Cardinals Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Cardinals Starter
|Opponent Starter
|4/26/2023
|Giants
|L 7-3
|Away
|Steven Matz
|Anthony DeSclafani
|4/27/2023
|Giants
|W 6-0
|Away
|Miles Mikolas
|Logan Webb
|4/28/2023
|Dodgers
|L 7-3
|Away
|Jack Flaherty
|Dustin May
|4/29/2023
|Dodgers
|L 1-0
|Away
|Jordan Montgomery
|Clayton Kershaw
|4/30/2023
|Dodgers
|L 6-3
|Away
|Jake Woodford
|Noah Syndergaard
|5/2/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Patrick Sandoval
|5/3/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Miles Mikolas
|Shohei Ohtani
|5/4/2023
|Angels
|-
|Home
|Jack Flaherty
|Griffin Canning
|5/5/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jordan Montgomery
|Matthew Boyd
|5/6/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Jake Woodford
|Spencer Turnbull
|5/7/2023
|Tigers
|-
|Home
|Steven Matz
|Michael Lorenzen
