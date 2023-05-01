Today's MLB slate features top teams in action. Among those contests is the Toronto Blue Jays playing the Boston Red Sox.

How to watch all the action in the MLB today is included here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The New York Mets (15-12) play host to the Atlanta Braves (18-9)

The Braves will hit the field at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 1:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 1:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -256 +211 8.5

The New York Mets (15-12) take on the Atlanta Braves (18-9)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citi Field against the Mets on Monday at 4:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SNY

SNY Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.257 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -115 -104 8.5

The New York Yankees (15-14) host the Cleveland Guardians (13-15)

The Guardians will take to the field at Yankee Stadium versus the Yankees on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: YES

YES Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

Gleyber Torres (.245 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.280 AVG, 3 HR, 17 RBI)

NYY Moneyline CLE Moneyline Total -131 +110 8.5

The Washington Nationals (10-17) play the Chicago Cubs (14-13)

The Cubs will take to the field at Nationals Park versus the Nationals on Monday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MASN

MASN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Jeimer Candelario (.239 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

Jeimer Candelario (.239 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.328 AVG, 2 HR, 17 RBI)

CHC Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -140 +119 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (15-14) play the Toronto Blue Jays (18-10)

The Blue Jays will look to pick up a road win at Fenway Park against the Red Sox on Monday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.232 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.232 AVG, 10 HR, 27 RBI) TOR Key Player: Matt Chapman (.384 AVG, 5 HR, 21 RBI)

TOR Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -150 +128 10

The Houston Astros (14-13) face the San Francisco Giants (11-16)

The Giants will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Monday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.286 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI) SF Key Player: Thairo Estrada (.346 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

HOU Moneyline SF Moneyline Total -188 +160 8.5

The San Diego Padres (15-14) play the Cincinnati Reds (12-16)

The Reds will take to the field at PETCO Park against the Padres on Monday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSD

BSSD Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

SD Key Player: Xander Bogaerts (.308 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI)

Xander Bogaerts (.308 AVG, 6 HR, 13 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.287 AVG, 1 HR, 11 RBI)

SD Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -232 +192 9

The Los Angeles Dodgers (16-13) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (15-13)

The Phillies hope to get a road victory at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Monday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: Max Muncy (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI)

Max Muncy (.238 AVG, 11 HR, 22 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.313 AVG, 4 HR, 17 RBI)

LAD Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -169 +144 8.5

