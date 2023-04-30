Willson Contreras and his .400 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (60 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers and Noah Syndergaard on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras is hitting .253 with six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks.

Contreras has gotten at least one hit in 53.8% of his games this year (14 of 26), with multiple hits eight times (30.8%).

He has gone deep in only one game this season.

Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (34.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.

He has scored in 30.8% of his games this year, with two or more runs scored in 11.5%.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 14 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (35.7%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (14.3%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (21.4%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (21.4%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings