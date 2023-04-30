The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .750 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Noah Syndergaard and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023

Sunday, April 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard

Noah Syndergaard TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +875) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Tommy Edman At The Plate

Edman is hitting .265 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.

Edman has gotten a hit in 13 of 26 games this season (50.0%), including seven multi-hit games (26.9%).

In four games this year, he has homered (15.4%, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate).

In six games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in nine games this season (34.6%), including multiple runs in three games.

Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 13 8 (61.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (38.5%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/2+ Hits 4 (30.8%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 5 (38.5%) 1 (7.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 2 (15.4%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (30.8%)

