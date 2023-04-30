Stephen Curry be on the court for the Golden State Warriors at 3:30 PM on Sunday versus the Sacramento Kings in the 2023 NBA Playoffs.

Curry, in his most recent appearance, had 29 points, five assists and two steals in a 118-99 loss to the Kings.

Let's dive into the prop bets available for Curry, using stats and trends to make good predictions.

Stephen Curry Prop Bets vs. the Kings

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 32.5 29.4 29.2 Rebounds 5.5 6.1 4.6 Assists 5.5 6.3 5.1 PRA 44.5 41.8 38.9 PR 38.5 35.5 33.8 3PM 4.5 4.9 4.3



Looking to bet on one or more of Stephen Curry's player prop bets? Sign up at DraftKings with our link to get a first deposit bonus today!

Stephen Curry Insights vs. the Kings

This season, Stephen Curry has made 10 shots per game, which accounts for 15.8% of his team's total makes.

He's knocked down 4.9 threes per game, or 20.0% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Warriors average the fourth-most possessions per game with 104.8. His opponents, the Kings, have one of the fastest tempos, ranking ninth with 103.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Kings are 25th in the league, giving up 118.1 points per contest.

On the boards, the Kings are ranked ninth in the NBA, conceding 42.2 rebounds per contest.

The Kings are the 28th-ranked team in the league, conceding 26.7 assists per game.

The Kings allow 12.5 made 3-pointers per game, 18th-ranked in the NBA.

Stephen Curry vs. the Kings

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/28/2023 36 29 4 5 5 1 2 4/26/2023 42 31 2 8 2 0 0 4/23/2023 43 32 5 4 5 0 1 4/20/2023 37 36 6 3 6 1 2 4/17/2023 41 28 3 6 3 1 0 4/15/2023 37 30 6 2 6 0 0 4/7/2023 33 25 7 6 3 1 2 11/13/2022 37 27 6 4 3 0 1 11/7/2022 38 47 8 8 7 0 0 10/23/2022 31 33 5 2 7 0 1

Want another way to try to win cash prizes? Add Curry or any of his Warriors teammates to your lineup in FanDuel Daily Fantasy NBA contests. Use our link to sign up and get a great offer for new users. (See website for offer details, not available in all areas.)

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.