Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:28 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .103 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Noah Syndergaard on the mound, on April 30 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .239.
- Arenado has picked up a hit in 18 of 27 games this year, with multiple hits seven times.
- He has gone deep in two of 27 games played this season, and in 1.7% of his plate appearances.
- Arenado has picked up an RBI in 25.9% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 14.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in three contests.
- In nine games this year (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|14
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (64.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (21.4%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (35.7%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (14.3%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (28.6%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Syndergaard (0-3) to the mound for his sixth start of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, allowing seven earned runs while giving up nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up a 6.58 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings across five games this season, while allowing a batting average of .296 to opposing hitters.
