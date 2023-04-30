After three rounds of play at the 2023 Mexico Open at Vidanta, Tony Finau is in the lead (-120), shooting a 19-under 194.

Mexico Open at Vidanta Fourth Round Information

Start Time: 10:35 AM ET

10:35 AM ET Venue: Vidanta Vallarta

Vidanta Vallarta Location: Vallarta, Mexico

Vallarta, Mexico Par/Distance: Par 71/7,456 yards

Mexico Open at Vidanta Best Odds to Win

Tony Finau

Tee Time: 12:47 PM ET

12:47 PM ET Current Rank: 1st (-19)

1st (-19) Odds to Win: -120

Finau Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 65 -6 7 1 4th Round 2 64 -7 8 1 1st Round 3 65 -6 7 1 3rd

Jon Rahm

Tee Time: 12:47 PM ET

12:47 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-17)

2nd (-17) Odds to Win: +165

Rahm Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 6 2 14th Round 2 68 -3 5 2 26th Round 3 61 -10 10 0 1st

Akshay Bhatia

Tee Time: 12:47 PM ET

12:47 PM ET Current Rank: 2nd (-17)

2nd (-17) Odds to Win: +900

Bhatia Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 68 -3 5 2 31st Round 2 65 -6 5 1 5th Round 3 63 -8 8 2 2nd

Brandon Wu

Tee Time: 12:36 PM ET

12:36 PM ET Current Rank: 4th (-16)

4th (-16) Odds to Win: +1800

Wu Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 66 -5 7 2 9th Round 2 64 -7 8 1 1st Round 3 67 -4 5 1 10th

Beau Hossler

Tee Time: 11:41 AM ET

11:41 AM ET Current Rank: 17th (-8)

17th (-8) Odds to Win: +4500

Hossler Round by Round Results

Strokes Score Birdies Bogeys Round Finish Round 1 67 -4 7 3 14th Round 2 68 -3 5 2 26th Round 3 70 -1 3 2 38th

Mexico Open at Vidanta Odds (Rest of Field)

Name Current Rank Odds to Win Ben Martin 30th (-6) +4500 Taylor Pendrith 30th (-6) +6000 Stephan Jaeger 23rd (-7) +9000 Will Gordon 5th (-13) +12500 Estanislao Goya 61st (-2) +15000 Chez Reavie 56th (-3) +20000 Trevor Werbylo 30th (-6) +20000 Nicolai Hojgaard 46th (-5) +20000 Greyson Sigg 30th (-6) +25000 Alejandro Tosti 30th (-6) +25000

