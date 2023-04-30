Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 30
Published: Apr. 30, 2023 at 10:26 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
After hitting .250 with a double, a home run, seven walks and three RBI in his past 10 games, Lars Nootbaar and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will hand the ball to Noah Syndergaard) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Sunday, April 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Noah Syndergaard
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -110)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar has a double, two home runs and 17 walks while hitting .239.
- Nootbaar has gotten a hit in eight of 14 games this year (57.1%), with multiple hits twice.
- He has hit a home run in two of 14 games played this season, and in 3.3% of his plate appearances.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in four games this year (28.6%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored at least one run seven times this season (50.0%), including one multi-run game.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|9
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (55.6%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (22.2%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (33.3%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (11.1%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (22.2%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.2 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 20th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.65).
- The Dodgers rank 16th in baseball in home runs surrendered (30 total, 1.1 per game).
- Syndergaard makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 0-3 with a 6.58 ERA and 21 strikeouts through 26 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Pittsburgh Pirates, when he tossed four innings, surrendering seven earned runs while allowing nine hits.
- The 30-year-old has put up an ERA of 6.58, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in five games this season. Opposing hitters have a .296 batting average against him.
