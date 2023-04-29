Willson Contreras -- with a slugging percentage of .636 in his past 10 games, including six extra-base hits -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Clayton Kershaw on the hill, on April 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-3 with an RBI) against the Dodgers.

Willson Contreras Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Willson Contreras At The Plate

Contreras has six doubles, two home runs and 11 walks while batting .263.

In 52.0% of his games this year (13 of 25), Contreras has picked up at least one hit, and in eight of those games (32.0%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a long ball in one of 25 games, and in 2.2% of his plate appearances.

Contreras has driven in a run in nine games this season (36.0%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In 32.0% of his games this season (eight of 25), he has scored, and in three of those games (12.0%) he has scored more than once.

Willson Contreras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (30.8%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (15.4%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 3 (23.1%)

