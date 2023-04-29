Tommy Edman Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Tommy Edman and his .778 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), take on starting pitcher Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his last game (0-for-1) against the Dodgers.
Tommy Edman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +625)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +260)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Looking to place a prop bet on Tommy Edman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!
Tommy Edman At The Plate
- Edman is batting .278 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs and 11 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 49th in batting average, 39th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.
- Edman has gotten at least one hit in 52.0% of his games this year (13 of 25), with multiple hits seven times (28.0%).
- In four games this season, he has gone deep (16.0%, and 4.4% of his trips to the plate).
- In six games this season, Edman has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored a run in nine games this season, with multiple runs three times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Tommy Edman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|12
|8 (61.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (41.7%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (41.7%)
|1 (7.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|3 (25.0%)
|2 (15.4%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (33.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to surrender 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty's most recent time out came on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- This season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.