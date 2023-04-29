The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Gorman (.300 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 75 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Dodgers.

Nolan Gorman Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -120) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +195)

Nolan Gorman At The Plate

Gorman has 24 hits, which leads St. Louis hitters this season, while batting .289 with 11 extra-base hits.

Among qualified batters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 37th, his on-base percentage ranks 37th, and he is 11th in the league in slugging.

Gorman has gotten at least one hit in 72.0% of his games this year (18 of 25), with multiple hits five times (20.0%).

He has gone deep in five games this year (20.0%), homering in 6.3% of his trips to the dish.

Gorman has picked up an RBI in 44.0% of his games this year, with two or more RBI in 24.0% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least one run six times this year (24.0%), including one multi-run game.

Nolan Gorman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 13 10 (83.3%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (61.5%) 4 (33.3%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (7.7%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (23.1%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 3 (23.1%) 6 (50.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 5 (38.5%)

