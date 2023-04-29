Nolan Arenado Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Nolan Arenado (.125 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 184 points below season-long percentage), take on starter Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Dodgers.
Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nolan Arenado At The Plate
- Arenado has three doubles, two home runs and eight walks while hitting .257.
- Arenado has gotten a hit in 18 of 26 games this year (69.2%), with at least two hits on seven occasions (26.9%).
- In 26 games played this year, he has homered in two of them.
- Arenado has driven in a run in seven games this year (26.9%), including four games with more than one RBI (15.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In nine games this year (34.6%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.
Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|13
|GP
|13
|9 (69.2%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (69.2%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|3 (23.1%)
|4 (30.8%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|5 (38.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|2 (15.4%)
|3 (23.1%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|4 (30.8%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
