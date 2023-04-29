The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.

Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw

Clayton Kershaw TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)

Looking to place a prop bet on Lars Nootbaar? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Lars Nootbaar At The Plate

Nootbaar is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.

In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), Nootbaar has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.

In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.

Nootbaar has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.

In seven of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 5 GP 8 3 (60.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (62.5%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (25.0%) 4 (80.0%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (37.5%) 1 (20.0%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (12.5%) 2 (40.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 2 (25.0%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings