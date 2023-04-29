Lars Nootbaar Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
The St. Louis Cardinals and Lars Nootbaar, who went 1-for-2 with an RBI last time in action, battle Clayton Kershaw and the Los Angeles Dodgers at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his last game (1-for-2) against the Dodgers.
Lars Nootbaar Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +300)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Lars Nootbaar At The Plate
- Nootbaar is hitting .244 with a double, two home runs and 14 walks.
- In eight of 13 games this year (61.5%), Nootbaar has reached safely via hit, and that includes multiple hits twice.
- In 13 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
- Nootbaar has driven in a run in four games this year (30.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- In seven of 13 games this year, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Lars Nootbaar Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|5
|GP
|8
|3 (60.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|5 (62.5%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|2 (25.0%)
|4 (80.0%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (37.5%)
|1 (20.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (12.5%)
|2 (40.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|2 (25.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in the league.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- The Dodgers rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Dodgers are sending Kershaw (4-1) out for his sixth start of the season. He is 4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when he threw six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 35-year-old's 2.32 ERA ranks 14th, .871 WHIP ranks ninth, and 9.3 K/9 ranks 26th among qualifying pitchers this season.
