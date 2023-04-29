Dylan Carlson Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 29
Published: Apr. 29, 2023 at 2:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Dodgers Starter: Clayton Kershaw
- TV Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Dylan Carlson At The Plate
- Carlson has four doubles and three walks while hitting .250.
- Carlson has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).
- He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.
- In three games this year, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.
- He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.
Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|11
|GP
|7
|5 (45.5%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (57.1%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (14.3%)
|4 (36.4%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|3 (42.9%)
|0 (0.0%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|2 (18.2%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|1 (14.3%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The Dodgers pitching staff ranks 24th in MLB with a collective 8.3 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Dodgers have the 23rd-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.72).
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs given up (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- Kershaw (4-1 with a 2.32 ERA and 32 strikeouts in 31 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- His most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Chicago Cubs, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 35-year-old ranks 14th in ERA (2.32), ninth in WHIP (.871), and 26th in K/9 (9.3).
