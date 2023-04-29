After going 1-for-4 in his most recent game, Dylan Carlson and the St. Louis Cardinals take on the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Clayton Kershaw) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his most recent game, he went 1-for-4 against the Dodgers.

Dylan Carlson Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Game Day: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium

Clayton Kershaw

TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +775) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Dylan Carlson At The Plate

Carlson has four doubles and three walks while hitting .250.

Carlson has gotten a hit in nine of 18 games this year (50.0%), including three multi-hit games (16.7%).

He has not hit a home run in his 18 games this year.

In three games this year, Carlson has picked up an RBI, with more than one RBI once.

He has scored in seven games this season (38.9%), but has had no multi-run games.

Dylan Carlson Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 11 GP 7 5 (45.5%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (57.1%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (14.3%) 4 (36.4%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (42.9%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 2 (18.2%) Games w/1+ RBI 1 (14.3%)

