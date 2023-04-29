Paul Goldschmidt and the St. Louis Cardinals hit the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Clayton Kershaw, who is starting for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET for the second game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, April 29, 2023

Saturday, April 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals have hit 32 homers this season, which ranks 12th in the league.

Fueled by 82 extra-base hits, St. Louis ranks eighth in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

St. Louis has scored the 17th-most runs in the majors this season with 117 (4.5 per game).

The Cardinals have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cardinals rank ninth in MLB in strikeouts per game with an average of 8.1 whiffs per contest.

St. Louis averages 9.4 strikeouts per nine innings as a pitching staff, eighth-most in the majors.

St. Louis pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.30 ERA this year, which ranks 16th in MLB.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.442 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

The Cardinals will send Jordan Montgomery (2-3) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

The left-hander's last appearance was on Tuesday, when he threw six innings against the San Francisco Giants, giving up no earned runs while allowing five hits.

In five starts this season, he's earned three quality starts.

Montgomery has started five games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings four times. He averages 5.6 innings per appearance.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/24/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Jake Woodford John Brebbia 4/26/2023 Giants L 7-3 Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers L 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels - Home Steven Matz Griffin Canning 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Patrick Sandoval 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Shohei Ohtani 5/5/2023 Tigers - Home Jordan Montgomery Matthew Boyd

