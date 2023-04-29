Saturday's game features the Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) and the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16) matching up at Dodger Stadium in what is expected to be a competitive matchup, with a projected 4-3 victory for the Dodgers according to our computer prediction. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET on April 29.

The Dodgers will call on Clayton Kershaw (4-1) against the Cardinals and Jordan Montgomery (2-3).

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, April 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 4, Cardinals 3.

Total Prediction for Cardinals vs. Dodgers

Total Prediction: Under 8 runs

Cardinals Performance Insights

The Cardinals have played as the underdog in five of their past 10 games and have gone 1-4 in those contests.

When it comes to the over/under, St. Louis and its opponents are 6-3-1 in its previous 10 games.

The past 10 Cardinals games have not had a runline posted by bookmakers.

The Cardinals have been victorious in two of the nine contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

This year, St. Louis has won one of four games when listed as at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Cardinals have a 45.5% chance of walking away with the win.

The offense for St. Louis is the No. 17 offense in the majors, scoring 4.5 runs per game (117 total runs).

The Cardinals have pitched to a 4.30 ERA this season, which ranks 16th in baseball.

Cardinals Schedule