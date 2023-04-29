On Saturday, Brendan Donovan (batting .323 in his past 10 games) and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose starting pitcher will be Clayton Kershaw. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Dodgers.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

Fox Sports 1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +333) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +225)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan is batting .253 with three doubles, two home runs and six walks.

Donovan has recorded a hit in 14 of 22 games this season (63.6%), including five multi-hit games (22.7%).

In 22 games played this season, he has gone deep in two of them.

In three games this season (13.6%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored in seven games this season (31.8%), including multiple runs in three games.

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 10 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 5 (50.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (20.0%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (20.0%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

