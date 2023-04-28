After going 1-for-3 in his most recent game, Tyler O'Neill and the St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers (who will start Dustin May) at 10:10 PM ET on Friday.

In his most recent appearance, he went 1-for-3 against the Giants.

Tyler O'Neill Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers

  • Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
  • TV Channel: Apple TV+
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Tyler O'Neill At The Plate

  • O'Neill is hitting .256 with four doubles, two home runs and seven walks.
  • O'Neill has gotten at least one hit in 66.7% of his games this season (16 of 24), with multiple hits four times (16.7%).
  • In 24 games played this season, he has homered in two of them.
  • O'Neill has driven in a run in five games this year (20.8%), including one multiple-RBI game.
  • He has scored in eight of 24 games this season, and more than once 3 times.

Tyler O'Neill Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
12 GP 12
8 (66.7%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (66.7%)
2 (16.7%) Games w/2+ Hits 2 (16.7%)
5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 3 (25.0%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ HR 1 (8.3%)
1 (8.3%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (33.3%)

Dodgers Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
  • The Dodgers' 4.72 team ERA ranks 23rd across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Dodgers pitchers combine to give up 30 total home runs at a rate of 1.2 per game (to rank 17th in baseball).
  • May gets the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season. He is 2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, when the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing two hits.
  • This season, the 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among pitchers who qualify.
