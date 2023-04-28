The MLB schedule today is sure to please. The contests include the New York Yankees playing the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Field.

Looking for live coverage of MLB baseball? All the games to watch today are here.

How to Watch Today's MLB Games

The Minnesota Twins (15-11) play the Kansas City Royals (6-20)

The Royals will take to the field at Target Field against the Twins on Friday at 4:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIN Key Player: Joey Gallo (.239 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

Joey Gallo (.239 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI) KC Key Player: Vinnie Pasquantino (.283 AVG, 5 HR, 8 RBI)

MIN Moneyline KC Moneyline Total -264 +218 7.5

The Miami Marlins (13-13) take on the Chicago Cubs (14-10)

The Cubs will take to the field at LoanDepot park against the Marlins on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSFL

BSFL Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIA Key Player: Luis Arraez (.425 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI)

Luis Arraez (.425 AVG, 1 HR, 9 RBI) CHC Key Player: Nico Hoerner (.336 AVG, 2 HR, 15 RBI)

MIA Moneyline CHC Moneyline Total -111 -108 7.5

The Detroit Tigers (9-15) face the Baltimore Orioles (17-8)

The Orioles hope to get a road victory at Comerica Park versus the Tigers on Friday at 6:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSDET

BSDET Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 6:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

DET Key Player: Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI)

Spencer Torkelson (.220 AVG, 2 HR, 11 RBI) BAL Key Player: Cedric Mullins (.267 AVG, 3 HR, 21 RBI)

BAL Moneyline DET Moneyline Total -131 +111 7.5

The Washington Nationals (9-15) host the Pittsburgh Pirates (18-8)

The Pirates hope to get a road victory at Nationals Park against the Nationals on Friday at 7:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

WSH Key Player: Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI)

Keibert Ruiz (.296 AVG, 2 HR, 9 RBI) PIT Key Player: Bryan Reynolds (.301 AVG, 5 HR, 20 RBI)

PIT Moneyline WSH Moneyline Total -138 +117 8.5

The Toronto Blue Jays (16-9) face the Seattle Mariners (11-14)

The Mariners will take to the field at Rogers Centre versus the Blue Jays on Friday at 7:07 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SN1

SN1 Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:07 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TOR Key Player: Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.333 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI)

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. (.333 AVG, 5 HR, 15 RBI) SEA Key Player: Jarred Kelenic (.316 AVG, 7 HR, 14 RBI)

TOR Moneyline SEA Moneyline Total -114 -105 8.5

The Boston Red Sox (13-13) play host to the Cleveland Guardians (12-13)

The Guardians hope to get a road victory at Fenway Park versus the Red Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NESN

NESN Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

BOS Key Player: Rafael Devers (.238 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI)

Rafael Devers (.238 AVG, 9 HR, 24 RBI) CLE Key Player: José Ramírez (.271 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

CLE Moneyline BOS Moneyline Total -129 +110 8.5

The New York Mets (15-11) take on the Atlanta Braves (17-9)

The Braves hope to get a road victory at Citi Field versus the Mets on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

NYM Key Player: Pete Alonso (.252 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI)

Pete Alonso (.252 AVG, 10 HR, 25 RBI) ATL Key Player: Ronald Acuña Jr. (.352 AVG, 4 HR, 13 RBI)

ATL Moneyline NYM Moneyline Total -136 +116 7.5

The Chicago White Sox (7-19) play host to the Tampa Bay Rays (21-5)

The Rays hope to get a road victory at Guaranteed Rate Field against the White Sox on Friday at 7:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CHI

NBCS-CHI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 7:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

CHW Key Player: Andrew Vaughn (.234 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI)

Andrew Vaughn (.234 AVG, 1 HR, 16 RBI) TB Key Player: Yandy Díaz (.315 AVG, 7 HR, 16 RBI)

TB Moneyline CHW Moneyline Total -149 +128 8.5

The Texas Rangers (14-11) face the New York Yankees (15-11)

The Yankees will hit the field at Globe Life Field versus the Rangers on Friday at 8:05 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSSW

BSSW Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:05 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

TEX Key Player: Marcus Semien (.287 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI)

Marcus Semien (.287 AVG, 5 HR, 22 RBI) NYY Key Player: Gleyber Torres (.265 AVG, 4 HR, 10 RBI)

TEX Moneyline NYY Moneyline Total -214 +178 7

The Milwaukee Brewers (16-9) take on the Los Angeles Angels (14-12)

The Angels hope to get a road victory at American Family Field against the Brewers on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: BSWI

BSWI Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

MIL Key Player: Rowdy Tellez (.231 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI)

Rowdy Tellez (.231 AVG, 8 HR, 19 RBI) LAA Key Player: Hunter Renfroe (.281 AVG, 7 HR, 20 RBI)

MIL Moneyline LAA Moneyline Total -135 +115 9

The Houston Astros (14-11) play host to the Philadelphia Phillies (13-13)

The Phillies will hit the field at Minute Maid Park against the Astros on Friday at 8:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

HOU Key Player: Kyle Tucker (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI)

Kyle Tucker (.302 AVG, 5 HR, 19 RBI) PHI Key Player: Nicholas Castellanos (.333 AVG, 3 HR, 16 RBI)

HOU Moneyline PHI Moneyline Total -148 +125 7.5

The Colorado Rockies (8-18) host the Arizona Diamondbacks (14-12)

The Diamondbacks will look to pick up a road win at Coors Field versus the Rockies on Friday at 8:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: SportsNet RM

SportsNet RM Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 8:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

COL Key Player: Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI)

Charlie Blackmon (.276 AVG, 2 HR, 6 RBI) ARI Key Player: Corbin Carroll (.322 AVG, 4 HR, 8 RBI)

ARI Moneyline COL Moneyline Total -125 +105 11

The Oakland Athletics (5-21) host the Cincinnati Reds (10-15)

The Reds hope to get a road victory at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum against the Athletics on Friday at 9:40 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

OAK Key Player: Brent Rooker (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI)

Brent Rooker (.305 AVG, 7 HR, 18 RBI) CIN Key Player: Jonathan India (.281 AVG, 1 HR, 10 RBI)

OAK Moneyline CIN Moneyline Total -112 -108 8.5

The Los Angeles Dodgers (13-13) host the St. Louis Cardinals (10-16)

The Cardinals will take to the field at Dodger Stadium versus the Dodgers on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

How to Watch

TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Stream Live: Fubo (regional restrictions may apply)

Fubo Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

Hitters to Watch

LAD Key Player: James Outman (.287 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI)

James Outman (.287 AVG, 7 HR, 19 RBI) STL Key Player: Paul Goldschmidt (.302 AVG, 4 HR, 14 RBI)

LAD Moneyline STL Moneyline Total -141 +119 8.5

