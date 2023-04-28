When the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) match up at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, LeBron James and Ja Morant will be two players to watch.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers

Game Day: Friday, April 28

Friday, April 28 Game Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Arena: Crypto.com Arena

Crypto.com Arena Location: Los Angeles, California

Grizzlies' Last Game

The Grizzlies knocked off the Lakers, 116-99, on Wednesday. Desmond Bane scored a team-high 33 points for the Grizzlies, and Davis had 31 for the Lakers.

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Desmond Bane 33 10 5 0 0 4 Ja Morant 31 10 7 1 0 2 Jaren Jackson Jr. 18 10 0 1 2 2

Grizzlies Players to Watch

Morant is No. 1 on the Grizzlies in scoring (26.2 points per game) and assists (8.1), and puts up 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.

Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).

Bane gets the Grizzlies 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.

Tyus Jones gives the Grizzlies 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.

Dillon Brooks is putting up 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.

Top Performers (Last 10 Games)

Name PTS REB ASST STL BLK 3PM Jaren Jackson Jr. 21.8 7.1 1.6 0.7 2.1 1.9 Desmond Bane 21.7 5.5 3.7 0.3 0.2 2.7 Ja Morant 16.5 5.1 5.6 0.7 0.2 1.5 Xavier Tillman 6.4 6.1 2.2 0.5 0.4 0.1 Tyus Jones 5.5 2.6 4.9 1 0.1 0.7

