Top Grizzlies Players to Watch vs. the Lakers - NBA Playoffs Game 6
When the Los Angeles Lakers (43-39) and Memphis Grizzlies (51-31) match up at Crypto.com Arena on Friday at 10:30 PM ET, LeBron James and Ja Morant will be two players to watch.
How to Watch Grizzlies vs. Lakers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28
- Game Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Arena: Crypto.com Arena
- Location: Los Angeles, California
Grizzlies' Last Game
The Grizzlies knocked off the Lakers, 116-99, on Wednesday. Desmond Bane scored a team-high 33 points for the Grizzlies, and Davis had 31 for the Lakers.
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Desmond Bane
|33
|10
|5
|0
|0
|4
|Ja Morant
|31
|10
|7
|1
|0
|2
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|18
|10
|0
|1
|2
|2
Grizzlies Players to Watch
- Morant is No. 1 on the Grizzlies in scoring (26.2 points per game) and assists (8.1), and puts up 5.9 rebounds. He also averages 1.1 steals and 0.3 blocked shots.
- Jaren Jackson Jr. gives the Grizzlies 18.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 1 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 3 blocked shots (first in league).
- Bane gets the Grizzlies 21.5 points, 5 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.4 blocked shots.
- Tyus Jones gives the Grizzlies 10.3 points, 2.5 rebounds and 5.2 assists per game. He also averages 1 steal and 0.1 blocked shots.
- Dillon Brooks is putting up 14.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.6 assists per contest, making 39.6% of his shots from the floor and 32.6% from beyond the arc, with 2 treys per contest.
Top Performers (Last 10 Games)
|Name
|PTS
|REB
|ASST
|STL
|BLK
|3PM
|Jaren Jackson Jr.
|21.8
|7.1
|1.6
|0.7
|2.1
|1.9
|Desmond Bane
|21.7
|5.5
|3.7
|0.3
|0.2
|2.7
|Ja Morant
|16.5
|5.1
|5.6
|0.7
|0.2
|1.5
|Xavier Tillman
|6.4
|6.1
|2.2
|0.5
|0.4
|0.1
|Tyus Jones
|5.5
|2.6
|4.9
|1
|0.1
|0.7
