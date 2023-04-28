In Game 6 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Los Angeles Lakers will be seeking a win against Memphis Grizzlies.

See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Lakers vs. Grizzlies matchup.

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Game Info

  • Date: Friday, April 28, 2023
  • Time: 10:30 PM ET
  • How to Watch on TV: ESPN
  • Location: Los Angeles, California
  • Venue: Crypto.com Arena

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup across different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Lakers Moneyline Grizzlies Moneyline
DraftKings Lakers (-4.5) 220 -205 +175 Bet on this game with DraftKings
BetMGM Lakers (-4.5) 220.5 -210 +170 Bet on this game with BetMGM
PointsBet Lakers (-4.5) 220.5 -208 +175 Bet on this game with PointsBet
Tipico Lakers (-4.5) 219.5 -200 +170 Bet on this game with Tipico

Grizzlies vs. Lakers Betting Trends

  • The Lakers score 117.2 points per game (sixth in the NBA) and give up 116.6 (20th in the league) for a +47 scoring differential overall.
  • The Grizzlies outscore opponents by 3.9 points per game (posting 116.9 points per game, eighth in league, and conceding 113.0 per outing, 11th in NBA) and have a +323 scoring differential.
  • These two teams score 234.1 points per game between them, 14.1 more than this game's over/under.
  • These teams give up 229.6 points per game combined, 9.6 more points than this matchup's over/under.
  • Los Angeles has covered 40 times in 82 games with a spread this season.
  • Memphis has put together a 36-41-5 ATS record so far this season.

Grizzlies Player Props

Points O/U Points Over Odds PPG (Reg. Season)
Ja Morant 28.5 -110 26.2
Desmond Bane 24.5 -115 21.5
Jaren Jackson Jr. 18.5 -105 18.6
Dillon Brooks 11.5 -115 14.3
Xavier Tillman 9.5 +100 7.0

