Player props can be found for James Outman and Paul Goldschmidt, among others, when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the St. Louis Cardinals at Dodger Stadium on Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Game Info

When: Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, April 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: Apple TV+

MLB Props Today: St. Louis Cardinals

Paul Goldschmidt Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -208) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Goldschmidt Stats

Goldschmidt has 29 hits with eight doubles, four home runs, 16 walks and 14 RBI. He's also stolen two bases.

He has a .302/.407/.510 slash line on the year.

Goldschmidt Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Giants Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 1 0 0 at Giants Apr. 26 4-for-5 2 2 2 11 0 at Giants Apr. 25 2-for-4 0 0 2 2 0 at Giants Apr. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Mariners Apr. 23 1-for-4 2 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Dustin May Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -145)

May Stats

The Dodgers will send Dustin May (2-1) to the mound for his sixth start this season.

In five starts this season, he's earned a quality start in two of them.

May has five starts in a row of five innings or more.

Among qualified pitchers this season, the 25-year-old's 3.07 ERA ranks 30th, .920 WHIP ranks 12th, and 5.8 K/9 ranks 78th.

May Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB at Cubs Apr. 22 5.1 2 2 2 6 3 vs. Mets Apr. 17 5.2 8 5 5 1 0 at Giants Apr. 11 5.1 2 2 2 3 4 at Diamondbacks Apr. 6 6.0 2 1 1 5 2 vs. Diamondbacks Mar. 31 7.0 3 0 0 4 1

James Outman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +175)

Outman Stats

Outman has four doubles, three triples, seven home runs, 10 walks and 19 RBI (25 total hits). He's also stolen two bases.

He's slashing .287/.367/.644 so far this year.

Outman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 2-for-5 1 0 0 4 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 4-for-5 2 2 4 10 0

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Freeman Stats

Freddie Freeman has five doubles, four home runs, 14 walks and nine RBI (30 total hits). He has swiped one base.

He has a slash line of .297/.379/.465 so far this season.

Freeman takes a three-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last five games he is hitting .286 with a double, a home run, two walks and two RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Pirates Apr. 27 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 at Pirates Apr. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Pirates Apr. 25 1-for-4 1 0 1 1 0 at Cubs Apr. 23 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Cubs Apr. 22 2-for-5 1 0 0 3 0

