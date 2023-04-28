James Outman and the Los Angeles Dodgers take the field on Friday at Dodger Stadium against Jack Flaherty, who is starting for the St. Louis Cardinals. First pitch is set for 10:10 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Cardinals vs. Dodgers Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, April 28, 2023

Friday, April 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: Apple TV+

Apple TV+ Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Cardinals Batting & Pitching Performance

The Cardinals' 32 home runs rank 10th in Major League Baseball.

St. Louis is seventh in MLB with a .433 slugging percentage this season.

The Cardinals have a team batting average of .268 this season, which ranks fourth among MLB teams.

St. Louis ranks 15th in the majors with 117 total runs scored this season.

The Cardinals have an OBP of .341 this season, which ranks third in MLB.

The Cardinals rank 11th with an average of 8.1 strikeouts per game.

St. Louis has a 9.4 K/9 rate this season as a pitching staff, seventh-best in baseball.

St. Louis has the 16th-ranked ERA (4.30) in the majors this season.

The Cardinals have a combined WHIP of 1.442 as a pitching staff, which is fifth-worst in baseball this season.

Cardinals Probable Starting Pitcher

Flaherty (2-2) will take to the mound for the Cardinals and make his sixth start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs in six innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Seattle Mariners.

He has one quality starts in five chances this season.

Flaherty will look to pitch five or more innings for the sixth start in a row.

Cardinals Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Cardinals Starter Opponent Starter 4/23/2023 Mariners W 7-3 Away Jack Flaherty Chris Flexen 4/24/2023 Giants L 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Alex Cobb 4/25/2023 Giants L 5-4 Away Jake Woodford John Brebbia 4/26/2023 Giants L 7-3 Away Steven Matz Anthony DeSclafani 4/27/2023 Giants W 6-0 Away Miles Mikolas Logan Webb 4/28/2023 Dodgers - Away Jack Flaherty Dustin May 4/29/2023 Dodgers - Away Jordan Montgomery Clayton Kershaw 4/30/2023 Dodgers - Away Jake Woodford Noah Syndergaard 5/2/2023 Angels - Home Steven Matz Griffin Canning 5/3/2023 Angels - Home Miles Mikolas Patrick Sandoval 5/4/2023 Angels - Home Jack Flaherty Shohei Ohtani

