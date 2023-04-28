Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Dodgers - April 28
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Brendan Donovan -- 0-for-3 in his last game -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the Los Angeles Dodgers, with Dustin May on the mound, on April 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Dodgers
- Game Day: Friday, April 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Dodgers Starter: Dustin May
- TV Channel: Apple TV+
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +310)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +200)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while batting .253.
- Donovan has reached base via a hit in 13 games this year (of 21 played), and had multiple hits in four of those games.
- He has gone deep in two of 21 games played this season, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- In three games this year (14.3%), Donovan has picked up an RBI, including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- In seven of 21 games this year, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Dodgers Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Dodgers has a collective 8.3 K/9, which ranks 24th in MLB.
- The Dodgers have a 4.72 team ERA that ranks 23rd among all league pitching staffs.
- Dodgers pitchers combine to rank 17th in baseball in home runs allowed (30 total, 1.2 per game).
- May (2-1 with a 3.07 ERA and 19 strikeouts in 29 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Dodgers, his sixth of the season.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Chicago Cubs, the right-hander tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while surrendering two hits.
- The 25-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (3.07), 12th in WHIP (.920), and 78th in K/9 (5.8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
