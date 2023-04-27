Paul Goldschmidt Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The St. Louis Cardinals, including Paul Goldschmidt and his .585 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including six extra-base hits but no homers), battle starting pitcher Logan Webb and the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park, Thursday at 3:45 PM ET.
He hit two homers in his last game (going 4-for-5) in his most recent game against the Giants.
Paul Goldschmidt Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +525)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Paul Goldschmidt At The Plate
- Goldschmidt has an OPS of .949, fueled by an OBP of .417 to go with a slugging percentage of .533. All three of those stats are best among St. Louis hitters this season.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks ninth and he is 28th in slugging.
- Goldschmidt enters this game on a four-game hitting streak. Over the course of his last outings, he's hitting .381 with two homers.
- Goldschmidt has gotten at least one hit in 75.0% of his games this year (18 of 24), with more than one hit nine times (37.5%).
- He has gone deep in 12.5% of his games in 2023, and 3.7% of his trips to the dish.
- Goldschmidt has driven home a run in nine games this year (37.5%), including more than one RBI in 16.7% of his games.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (11 of 24), with two or more runs five times (20.8%).
Paul Goldschmidt Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|12
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|9 (75.0%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|4 (33.3%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|6 (50.0%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|1 (8.3%)
|4 (33.3%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|5 (41.7%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- Giants pitchers combine to give up 32 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (to rank 21st in baseball).
- Webb (1-4 with a 5.28 ERA and 36 strikeouts in 30 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Giants, his sixth of the season.
- His last time out was on Saturday against the New York Mets, when the right-hander went seven innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- The 26-year-old's 5.28 ERA ranks 69th, 1.174 WHIP ranks 34th, and 10.6 K/9 ranks 16th among qualifying pitchers this season.
