Nolan Arenado -- with a slugging percentage of .150 in his past 10 games, including no home runs) -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Giants.

Nolan Arenado Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Oracle Park Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Nolan Arenado? Check out what's available at BetMGM and sign up with this link!

Nolan Arenado At The Plate

Arenado is hitting .260 with three doubles, two home runs and eight walks.

Arenado has gotten a hit in 17 of 24 games this season (70.8%), with multiple hits on seven occasions (29.2%).

He has homered in two of 24 games played this season, and in 1.9% of his plate appearances.

Arenado has picked up an RBI in seven games this season (29.2%), with more than one RBI in four of them (16.7%).

In eight games this season (33.3%), he has scored, including multiple runs twice.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Nolan Arenado Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 13 GP 11 9 (69.2%) Games w/1+ Hit 8 (72.7%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/2+ Hits 3 (27.3%) 4 (30.8%) Games w/1+ Run 4 (36.4%) 0 (0.0%) Games w/1+ HR 2 (18.2%) 3 (23.1%) Games w/1+ RBI 4 (36.4%)

Giants Pitching Rankings