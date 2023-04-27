Brendan Donovan -- batting .303 with three doubles and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.

Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants

Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023

Thursday, April 27, 2023 Game Time: 3:45 PM ET

3:45 PM ET Stadium: Oracle Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Giants Starter: Logan Webb

Logan Webb TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Brendan Donovan At The Plate

Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .253.

Donovan has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.

Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.

He has scored at least once seven times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).

Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 12 GP 9 9 (75.0%) Games w/1+ Hit 4 (44.4%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/2+ Hits 1 (11.1%) 5 (41.7%) Games w/1+ Run 2 (22.2%) 2 (16.7%) Games w/1+ HR 0 (0.0%) 3 (25.0%) Games w/1+ RBI 0 (0.0%)

