Brendan Donovan Player Prop Bets: Cardinals vs. Giants - April 27
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 12:25 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Brendan Donovan -- batting .303 with three doubles and two walks in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the St. Louis Cardinals versus the San Francisco Giants, with Logan Webb on the hill, on April 27 at 3:45 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Giants.
Brendan Donovan Game Info & Props vs. the Giants
- Game Day: Thursday, April 27, 2023
- Game Time: 3:45 PM ET
- Stadium: Oracle Park
- Giants Starter: Logan Webb
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)
Brendan Donovan At The Plate
- Donovan has three doubles, two home runs and six walks while hitting .253.
- Donovan has gotten a hit in 13 of 21 games this season (61.9%), including four multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has homered in two of 21 games played this year, and in 2.4% of his plate appearances.
- Donovan has driven in a run in three games this year (14.3%), including two games with multiple runs batted in.
- He has scored at least once seven times this season (33.3%), including three games with multiple runs (14.3%).
Brendan Donovan Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|12
|GP
|9
|9 (75.0%)
|Games w/1+ Hit
|4 (44.4%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/2+ Hits
|1 (11.1%)
|5 (41.7%)
|Games w/1+ Run
|2 (22.2%)
|2 (16.7%)
|Games w/1+ HR
|0 (0.0%)
|3 (25.0%)
|Games w/1+ RBI
|0 (0.0%)
Giants Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Giants pitching staff ranks 12th in the league.
- The Giants have a 4.39 team ERA that ranks 17th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Giants rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (32 total, 1.3 per game).
- Webb (1-4) takes the mound for the Giants in his sixth start of the season. He's put together a 5.28 ERA in 30 2/3 innings pitched, with 36 strikeouts.
- In his most recent outing on Saturday against the New York Mets, the right-hander threw seven innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 26-year-old ranks 69th in ERA (5.28), 34th in WHIP (1.174), and 16th in K/9 (10.6) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
