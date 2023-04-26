Warriors vs. Kings: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - NBA Playoffs Game 5
In Game 5 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs, the Golden State Warriors will be seeking a win against Sacramento Kings.
In this article, you can find odds and spreads for the Warriors vs. Kings matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Warriors vs. Kings Game Info
- Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- How to Watch on TV: TNT, NBCS-CA, and NBCS-BA
- Location: Sacramento, California
- Venue: Golden 1 Center
Warriors vs. Kings Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Warriors Moneyline
|Kings Moneyline
|DraftKings
|Warriors (-1.5)
|234.5
|-125
|+105
DraftKings
|BetMGM
|Warriors (-1.5)
|234.5
|-125
|+105
BetMGM
|PointsBet
|Warriors (-1.5)
|234.5
|-125
|+105
PointsBet
|Tipico
|Warriors (-1.5)
|234.5
|-125
|+105
Tipico
Warriors vs. Kings Betting Trends
- The Warriors average 118.9 points per game (second in the league) while giving up 117.1 per outing (21st in the NBA). They have a +148 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 1.8 points per game.
- The Kings outscore opponents by 2.6 points per game (posting 120.7 points per game, first in league, and giving up 118.1 per contest, 25th in NBA) and have a +217 scoring differential.
- These two teams score 239.6 points per game combined, 5.1 more than this game's total.
- These teams allow 235.2 points per game combined, 0.7 more points than the total for this contest.
- Golden State has compiled a 38-42-2 record against the spread this season.
- Sacramento has compiled a 45-35-2 ATS record so far this season.
